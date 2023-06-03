SAN DIEGO — A suspect robbed a Jack in the Box in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday evening, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say a man entered the fast-food restaurant at 2905 Alta View Dr. and approached the counter while an employee was giving change to a customer.

The suspect then allegedly reached over the counter and grabbed money out of the register, which prompted the employee to try and stop the man, police said.

During the confrontation, SDPD says the suspect grabbed the register and threw it at the employee, hitting her. At that time, another employee tried to get the money the suspect took, prompting the suspect to shove the employee to the ground, authorities explained.

The suspect was reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle that was last seen driving northbound on Woodman Street from the Jack in the Box.

Authorities described the suspect as a black man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium build. He was reported to be wearing a red sweatshirt and light grey jeans.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.