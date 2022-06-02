EL CAJON, Calif. – A 25-year-old vandalism suspect was arrested Wednesday after a confrontation with officers in which he allegedly stabbed a K9 officer in the head, police said.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m., an El Cajon police officer was notified by a citizen that they’d seen a man slashing car tires in the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, north of Main Street, Lt. Nick Sprecco said in a news release. Soon, the officer located El Cajon resident Rani Alrais holding what appeared to be a 6-inch steak knife.

The officer, whose name wasn’t disclosed, requested additional officers to come to the area and started following Alrais, Sprecco said.

At some point after that, Alrais reportedly charged toward an officer before running away in the direction of an area high school campus. He refused to stop, prompting officers to use “less-lethal projectiles” that struck Alrais.

The projectiles proved “ineffective” and an El Cajon police K9 officer named Jester was deployed to capture him. A struggle then ensued, during which Alrais stabbed the dog, according to Sprecco.

Alrais was detained a short time later and taken to an area trauma center for bite injuries. He is expected to be booked into San Diego Central Jail on several charges including assault on an officer, assault on a police K9 and vandalism.

Jester was transported to a local animal hospital with “serious injuries.” No other injuries were reported.

In total, officers determined that more than two dozen cars on Roanoke Avenue had their tires slashed. The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information to share with El Cajon police were asked to call the agency at 619-579-3300. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.