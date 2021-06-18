Suspect sought in fatal shooting at Dave & Buster’s

SAN DIEGO – The search is on for a suspect after a 28-year-old Black man was shot and killed late Thursday at a Dave & Buster’s in Mission Valley.

According to police, officers received a call just before 11 p.m. about the shooting inside the restaurant and arcade at Camino Del Rio North in Mission Valley. Upon arrival, police found a man down in the dining room while customers fled the building.

The man, who was shot in the torso, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, police said.

Few details were publicly available Friday about the shooter in the incident. Investigators are hoping more witnesses come forward in an effort to piece together what happened. Detectives have confirmed that a dark SUV left the parking lot immediately after the shooting.

A man named Danilo told Sideo.TV that he and his girlfriend had just walked into Dave & Buster’s when they heard a loud noise behind them.

“We didn’t really know what that loud thing was, maybe something big fell or something. But then the next two shots were like ‘pop, pop’ and that shattered the window right there,” he said.

Dave & Buster’s remained closed Friday morning and afternoon as a cleaning crew worked inside. A manager told FOX 5 that they planned to reopen at 5 p.m.

Customers showing up to the restaurant and arcade were surprised to learn what happened.

“I’m shocked,” Eric Dellaire said. “Especially at a place where families and kids come.”

His son, Brendan Dellaire, also was surprised and saddened by the news.

“It sucks,” Brendan said. “These shootings just seem to be happening like more and more often and it just sucks that it happened at a place like this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.