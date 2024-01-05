SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman suspected of elder abuse that turned fatal in Fairmount Village.

On Nov. 17, 2023, officers from the Mid-City Division responded to a call of an elderly man that was reported to have been the victim of a battery at his residence in the 3800 block of Chamoune Avenue.

A victim, now identified as 75-year-old Raymond Corn of San Diego, was found on the floor of his residence suffering from various injuries. SDPD said the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remained there until he passed away five days later.

At the time of the response, SDPD said officers attempted to clarify with the victim what had happened, but were not able to determine specifics at the time due to the nature of his injuries. Homicide detectives initiated a suspicious death investigation.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Corn suffered numerous blunt force trauma injuries that were not consistent with a fall and indicated he had been “the victim of a serious physical assault.”

Through their investigation, homicide detectives have learned Corn was the victim of physical elder abuse at the hands of a woman he had befriended over the past several months, SDPD explained.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 36-year-old Dulce Amaya. She was described by police as a Hispanic woman. According to SDPD, Amaya is believed to be a transient who frequents the Mid-City area of San Diego. Authorities released the following images of the suspect:

(San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Anyone who has seen this woman or who may have information about this elder abuse case is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.