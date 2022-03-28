EL CAJON, Calif – A man was stabbed in the stomach early Sunday morning in the drive-thru of an East County Del Taco, El Cajon police said.

Officers were called about 12:30 a.m. over reports of a stabbing at the restaurant located at 141 Broadway, just east of state Route 67, police Lt. Randy Soulard said in an email. Police say the victim was stabbed in the abdomen by an unknown man in the restaurant’s drive-thru.

Details about what led to the stabbing were not immediately disclosed.

EMS officials were able to treat the man at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Soulard said.

The attacker is believed to be a Hispanic male, roughly 6 feet tall, and riding a dark-colored beach cruiser bicycle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to El Cajon police at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.