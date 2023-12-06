SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect responsible for assaulting a man inside an MTS trolley car last month.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened on a southbound trolley, just before the 62nd Street/Encanto stop, around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The suspect reportedly started to cause a disturbance and confronted the 20-year-old victim for an unknown reason, authorities explained. The suspect then punched the victim in his face.

After the fight, SDPD said the victim sat down facing away from the suspect. At that point, the suspect then reportedly used a metal water bottle to strike the victim two times on his face.

The suspect left on foot from the 62nd Street/Encanto trolley platform shortly after, said SDPD. The victim sustained a fractured eye socket, a broken nose, swelling and bruising to his face.

Investigators from the Southeastern Division described the suspect as a Hispanic man between the age of 28-32 who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white beanie, white t-shirt, brown pants, and white sneakers.

It was also reported that the suspect possibly had three dots tattooed under his left eye and an unknown tattoo on his left forearm, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call

SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3517, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.