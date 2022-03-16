SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night in the Kearny Mesa area.

At about 8:10 p.m., two people were “possibly stabbed or sliced” in the 3700 block of Convoy Street, police said. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear, but one person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was unknown.

Investigators say the suspect is a woman aged in her 20s, standing 5-feet tall with shoulder-length blond hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and black ripped pants.

Further details were not yet available.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

