Suspect sought after 2 people stabbed in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – Authorities Thursday were searching for a suspect after two people reportedly were stabbed in unincorporated El Cajon.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they were called about the incident just before 9 p.m. near a Smart and Final store at 13439 Camino Canada. It is not yet clear what led to the stabbing and the status of the two victims has not been disclosed.

In a series of tweets, the department said the suspect last was seen riding a bicycle away from the Smart and Final headed toward the Walmart on Camino Canada.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 120 pounds with long curly black hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, deputies say he was wearing a black beanie, black bandana and a green and black jacket.

Anyone who sees the man was asked to call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.