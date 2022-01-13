Suspect sought after 2 people stabbed in El Cajon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL CAJON, Calif. – Authorities Thursday were searching for a suspect after two people reportedly were stabbed in unincorporated El Cajon.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they were called about the incident just before 9 p.m. near a Smart and Final store at 13439 Camino Canada. It is not yet clear what led to the stabbing and the status of the two victims has not been disclosed.

In a series of tweets, the department said the suspect last was seen riding a bicycle away from the Smart and Final headed toward the Walmart on Camino Canada.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 120 pounds with long curly black hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, deputies say he was wearing a black beanie, black bandana and a green and black jacket.

Anyone who sees the man was asked to call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News