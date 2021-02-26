5 people shot, one fatally, in span of a few hours in southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO – One person was killed and several others were wounded late Friday in two shootings that happened hours apart in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.

It is not yet known if the shootings were related, police said.

One man was hospitalized in the first shooting, which was was reported at about 7:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Ocean View Boulevard. The victim’s condition was not immediately disclosed.

The second shooting took place just after 9 p.m. on 45th Street and Logan Avenue, outside Jerry’s Market. A group of people was drinking and smoking outside the store when someone came by and opened fire, authorities said.

One man was shot in the head and died at the scene. The other two were shot in their legs and were taken to the hospital. Police later learned that a fourth victim, a woman, was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later. All of their injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to police.

None of the victims were publicly identified, though police said the man who died was 56 years old.

**Please avoid the area of Logan Ave between West St. & S. 45th St. due to a police investigation for the next several hours. Please use alternate routes** pic.twitter.com/ZcUI4bvyUf — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 27, 2021

Authorities have not released descriptions of potential suspects. Details of the incidents are scarce and what led up to either shooting was not immediately known.

“We’re going to need some help on this one,” San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown told reporters, urging anyone with information to call the department or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.