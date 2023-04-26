SAN DIEGO — A suspect was wounded Wednesday in a shooting involving a deputy near the Spring Valley area, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:23 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Barcelona Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to a report of an armed man at the location and attempted de-escalation tactics before the shooting.

The sheriff’s department didn’t specify what type of weapon he had on him, but it wasn’t a firearm, officials confirmed.

The suspect was taken to hospital and is currently in surgery, per SDSO. No deputy was reported injured in the shooting.

FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala contributed to this story.