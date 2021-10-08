Suspect shot by officer in National City

An Oct. 8, 2021 photo shows police in National City during an investigation into what led up to an officer opening fire on a suspect. (Onscene.TV)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — An officer opened fire during a call in the South Bay early Friday.

The National City Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation at 33rd and Hoover.

Onscene.TV video showed a man down on the sidewalk with a large knife on the ground nearby. The stringer reports the man was carrying a machete before the officer opened fire. Those details have not been confirmed by police.

First responders could be seen tending to the man. NCPD has yet to give an update on his condition or what led up to the shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.