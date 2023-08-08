SAN DIEGO — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person suspected of setting fire to a San Ysidro business last month after a failed robbery attempt, authorities announced.

On July 18, the suspect was captured on video surveillance entering a money exchange business in the 100 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego police said. According to SDPD, the suspect attempted to rob the business, later setting fire inside the business and walking away.

The suspect was wearing dark sunglasses, khaki pants and a red flannel with a black hoodie underneath. A photo of the man from surveillance video footage can be found below.

Surveillance camera footage of the suspect wanted in a San Ysidro arson case. (Courtesy of San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

Investigators with SDPD’s Metro Arson Strike Team are asking anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect to contact the unit at 619-236-6815. Those who would like to leave an anonymous tip can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.