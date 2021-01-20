Suspect questioned after reports of man with rifle on school grounds

Authorities handcuffed and questioned a man who was reported on a University City school’s grounds carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

SAN DIEGO — Police stopped and questioned a man Wednesday morning after he was reported carrying what appeared to be a firearm onto the campus of a University City middle school, where no in-person classes were in session.

No one was hurt and the man was detained for questioning after officers stopped him driving away from Standley Middle School, authorities said. Officers found “what appears to be a rifle … it might be an airsoft rifle,” in the man’s car, San Diego Police Capt. Alfonso Contreras said, though he noted even possessing a BB gun on school grounds is against the law.

Police first got the call about an armed man walking from a nearby public field onto the campus grounds, located at Genesee Avenue and Governor Drive, around 11 a.m.

While no students were on campus, about 20 staff members and administrators were at the school, which is holding remote classes and serving as a food distribution site. The people on campus briefly followed lockdown protocols while officers investigated, Contreras said.

There were no immediate details provided on whether the man would face charges or why he was carrying the weapon through the area.