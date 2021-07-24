Suspect pulls knife on man, robs car after road rage incident: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A road rage incident turned into a physical altercation and robbery in Mission Valley East, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

It happened at I-15 and University Ave around 7 p.m. when a 20-year-old male and suspect were involved in a road rage incident. The two individuals then drove to 2600 Camino Del Rio South, where they got into a physical altercation.

Police said the suspect pulled a knife on the victim and got into the victim’s car, a 2006 dark blue Subaru Impreza, and drove off. The suspect and a second person in the suspect’s car, a blue Honda Civic, fled westbound on Camino Del Rio South.

The suspect who pulled the knife is described as wearing a long sleeve shirt, pants and work boots, while the second suspect is a male with a bright yellow shirt.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.