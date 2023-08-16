SAN DIEGO — The suspect and officer involved in a shooting in University City last week have been identified by authorities.

Justin Ray Teague, a 39-year-old Poway resident, was named by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office as the individual who was shot during a confrontation with police in the 3400 block of Lebon Drive on Aug. 11.

Authorities were responding to reports of two suspects breaking into vehicles in the area when they contacted Teague and another unidentified man, SDSO said. The suspects reportedly ignored verbal commands from officers and fled on foot.

A pursuit ensued and Teague allegedly turned towards the officers with a firearm in his hand, firing at least one round, SDSO explained. At that point, an officer — now identified as Joseph Lee — discharge his service weapon, striking Teague several times.

Teague was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries. No police officers or other individuals were injured during this incident.

Authorities say an investigation has revealed that Teague was also involved in a police shooting incident in November 2003. He was arraigned by the district attorney’s office the following charges: attempted premediated murder on a peace officer, evading police, vehicle theft and reckless driving.

Teague has since posted bail and was released on bond.

The second suspect remains on the loose. He’s was described by SDSO as a Hispanic man in his 20s who stands around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue mask, black hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans. It’s unknown if he is armed.

Officer Lee has been employed by the San Diego Police Department since December 2022 and is currently assigned as a patrol officer in the Northern Division.

An investigation into the police shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200, or can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.