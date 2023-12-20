SAN DIEGO — The suspect in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl from Imperial County was taken into custody, officials with FBI San Diego confirmed in a statement posted to the social media site X Wednesday.

The FBI’s announcement that Lorenzo Guerrero, 43, was located comes one day after authorities found Raine Gonzales, prompting the cancelation of the Amber Alert connected to the case.

Gonzales had been missing since Dec. 10, when she was last seen with Guerrero near the intersection of I Street and 18th Street in Brawley, officials said. The relationship between the two remains unclear at this time.

About a week later, on Sunday, authorities offered up a $10,000 reward for any information regarding the whereabouts of Gonzales and Guerrero.

California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert issued Thursday afternoon for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Imperial County. (California Highway Patrol)

In their statement Wednesday, FBI officials said Gonzales was located safely with the assistance of the Government of Mexico on Tuesday. It is unknown exactly where she was found, or if she was located with Guerrero.

According to authorities, Guerrero faces a federal kidnapping charge in the Southern District of California.

“The FBI wishes to thank the public, various law enforcement partners, and the government of Mexico for their overwhelming support and assistance in this matter,” FBI San Diego said in a statement Wednesday.