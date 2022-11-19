SAN DIEGO — An armed robbery suspect left with a safe after threatening an employee at a Heritage Inn on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect, described as a black female in her 40s, walked into the inn’s office at 3333 Channel Way and pointed a gun at the person working at the desk, police said. The suspect proceeded to demand money and the employee handed the woman the safe.

The suspect left the inn shortly after and authorities say her whereabouts are unknown. Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweater, but no further description is available at this time.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.