SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A 41-year-old man was arrested this week on suspicion he stabbed another man in the arm with a knife in an altercation in Spring Valley, authorities said.

About 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called about the stabbing at 9914 Campo Road in the community located in East County, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. James McCurty said. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect fled the scene. It was not disclosed what prompted the altercation.

Shortly after noon, the agency put out a call to the public to help locate the suspect.

Ultimately, deputies found Rene Martinez Soto following a call from a resident about “a suspicious person located in the vicinity of his residence,” McCurty said, noting that the citizen’s description of Soto was a “close match” to the stabbing suspect.

Soto was booked just before 4:15 p.m. into San Diego Central Jail on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show. He’s being held on a $30,000 bond with his arraignment scheduled for Thursday.

No other suspects are being pursued by the agency, McCurty said.

The case remains under investigation.