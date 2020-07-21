Suspect in Little Italy arson caught on video

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Investigators asked the public Tuesday to help identify an arsonist who set a predawn weekend fire that caused an estimated $32,000 worth of property damage to a popular restaurant in Little Italy.

The man, who was shirtless and appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, set a commercial garbage bin ablaze next to Mona Lisa Italian Foods in the 2000 block of India Street at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team.

The flames spread to a nearby delivery van and the building housing the restaurant before firefighters were able to bring them under control.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured images of the arsonist, described as a stocky, balding and unshaven man with a large vertical tattoo along the right side of his ribcage. At the time of the fire, he was wearing tight-fitting jeans and dark-colored loafers.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the arsonist was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.