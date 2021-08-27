Suspect in carjacking of local 82-year-old in custody in Orange County

LA MESA, Calif. — Police say a man suspected in the carjacking of a local 82-year-old is now in custody in Orange County.

La Mesa Police began investigating Aug. 26 at 9:45 a.m. when an officer overheard a call for help while conducting a traffic stop at Grossmont Center and Murray Drive. The police department said in a news release that the officer went over to the man, an 82-year-old from El Cajon, and learned he’d been carjacked.

Photos released by the La Mesa Police Department show a man suspected in the carjacking of an 82-year-old El Cajon man. (La Mesa Police Department)

The 82-year-old told officers that he got disoriented in El Cajon and picked up the suspect, who had offered to help. The pair drove to La Mesa, where the suspect struck the victim in the head and forced him out of the vehicle, according to police.

Detectives released two photos Thursday and asked the public for help in identifying a suspect. By Friday morning, La Mesa police said the suspect and the victim’s Jeep Cherokee were located in Irvine.

Police said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Tymody Wallace, is in custody in Orange County on unrelated charges.

Local detectives are working with Irvine police on the investigation, and they plan to pursue charges against the suspect for carjacking, felony battery and elder abuse, La Mesa police said.