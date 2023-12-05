SAN DIEGO — The suspect in a June shooting in Barrio Logan that left one man dead was extradited back to San Diego on Monday after he was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida back in November.

The San Diego Police Department said on Tuesday that David Gatheright, 42, was arrested Nov. 19 at a home in the 5400 block of 1st Avenue South in Florida by officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

He was sent back to San Diego on Monday to face charges in the murder of Brian Noel.

Noel was shot around 5:29 a.m. on June 2 in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers from SDPD found Noel on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:39 a.m.

During a months-long investigation, SDPD Homicide detectives learned Noel and Gatheright had a verbal argument just before the shooting.

Police identified Gatheright as the suspect by surveillance footage, collecting evidence and interviews from witnesses, SDPD reports.

Gatheright is currently in the San Diego County Jail for an outstanding warrant for murder. SDPD and Crime Stoppers had previously offered a $1,000 reward for information that led to an arrest in this case.