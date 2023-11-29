SAN DIEGO — A suspect is in custody Wednesday after a police pursuit led to a crash on Interstate 805 in the Normal Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers initially were investigating a stabbing in the 1500 block of Yanonali Ave. in Chula Vista, when the suspect left the scene, the Chula Vista Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 10:06 p.m.

The suspect prompted a chase that ended in a collision at I-805 northbound at the Interstate 8 interchange, according to authorities.

One person was taken to the hospital, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.