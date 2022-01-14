Suspect in 2021 Mount Hope slaying arrested in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect in the slaying of a man who was shot and dragged by a car in a Mount Hope-area neighborhood seven months ago was behind bars Friday following his arrest in Baja California.

Fernando Arellano, 20, was taken into custody in Tecate, Mexico, early Thursday afternoon in connection with the death of 56-year-old David Aviles, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Arellano was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. last June 20, patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire and a traffic crash found Aviles mortally injured and pinned beneath an abandoned dark-colored Honda in the 4100 block of F Street, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

The victim, a San Diego resident, died at the scene.

“Detectives learned that some sort of altercation occurred between (Aviles) and the occupants of the dark-colored Honda,” the lieutenant said. “During the altercation, several shots were fired, and the (victim) was struck and dragged by the Honda.”

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Arellano as a suspect in the case or reveal what role he allegedly played in the purported killing.

He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.