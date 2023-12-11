SAN DEIGO — The suspect killed by officers in a shooting at a 4S Ranch shopping center last week that also left a San Diego police sergeant seriously injured was identified by authorities on Monday.

Curtis Harris, a 46-year-old San Diego resident, was named by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as the man shot by SDPD officers overnight Friday. According to SDSO, Harris had an unserved Emergency Protection Order against him tied to a prior domestic violence incident.

Authorities were alerted to the incident after receiving a report of the protection order and a possible stolen vehicle around 10 p.m. Thursday. According to SDSO, a description of the suspect in the case was identified through officers’ initial investigation, including that he was a felon and known to carry a firearm.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in the 10500 block of 4S Commons Drive. According to SDSO, the location was a short distance away from the residence of the victim in the protective order signed by a judge.

Officers attempted to contact Harris, who was inside a Ralph’s grocery store in the center, in order to serve him the protection order. However, SDSO said he proceeded to run outside the store, firing multiple rounds at officers.

One of the gunshots struck a sergeant with the SDPD SWAT team in the head, while another hit a SDPD vehicle. The sergeant was critically injured, but as of Monday, authorities said he remains in stable condition.

Three officers returned Harris’ fire, striking him multiple times. According to SDSO, he then collapsed, dropping the loaded firearm on the ground near him. An additional magazine was also found on his body.

Officers attempted to render medical aid to Harris and his partner. Both were transported to separate hospitals by paramedics. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at about 1 a.m. Friday.

An autopsy of Harris conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death to be the gunshot wounds, with the manner of death ruled as a homicide.

Per the countywide memorandum of understanding, SDSO’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation into the shooting involving the officers. SDPD is handling the investigation into the stolen vehicle.

Once SDSO completes its investigation into the shooting, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney to determine if the officers bear any state criminal liability for discharging their weapons. SDPD will also conduct an administrative investigation.

The Commission on Police Practices will also review the incident and provide any appropriate recommendations.

The names of all SDPD personnel involved in the shooting, including that of the injured sergeant, are being withheld by SDSO at this time. It is also not clear if the partner mentioned by authorities was the victim in the domestic violence case, or what the nature of their injuries were.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. Those that would like to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.