Suspect fires gun at hospital after being confronted by security: police

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police are searching for a suspect who they say fired a gun at a hospital Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at Palomar Medical Center Escondido when the suspect allegedly stole a nurse’s purse while visiting his girlfriend at the hospital, authorities said. The man reportedly ran off when confronted by security personnel.

Officers who were responding to the theft heard what sounded like a gunshot from the direction of an open area where the suspected thief fled. No injuries have been reported.

Police described the suspect as a long-haired man in black clothing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Palomar Medical Center Escondido says their operations have not been impacted and are continuing to provide care to the community as normal.

Police are on-site using the Palomar Medical Center Escondido parking lot as a staging area for their search for a suspect West of the campus. There is currently no impact to operations and we are continuing to provide care to the community as normal. pic.twitter.com/0JtWlqYJHK — Palomar Health (@PalomarHealth) July 16, 2021

