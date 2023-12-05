SAN DIEGO — A man faces multiple charges after an October gang shooting left a 17-year-old high school cheerleader paralyzed in the Talmadge neighborhood, prosecutors said.

Juan Diaz Velazco, 19, has been charged on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and other gun charges, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a news release Monday. Velazco pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 28 in the 4400 block of Winona Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Prosecutors say gang members issued gang challenges to rivals outside of a high school party, where Diaz Velazco allegedly fired the first shots that struck the teen bystander.

While the teen’s name has not been disclosed by police, local activist Shane Harris said that the victim was his niece and has since spoken out in posts to social media about the impact that the shooting has had on her and her family.

“This case demonstrates the destructive consequences of gang violence on neighborhoods and people who want to live in peace,” Stephan said. “We will keep fighting to make our neighborhoods safe and hold criminals accountable.”

Diaz Velazco was arrested after a multiweek investigation, per the district attorney’s office. He faces 72 years to life in prison and is being held without bail.

Diaz Velazco’s readiness hearing will be on Dec. 12 and preliminary hearing on Dec. 15.