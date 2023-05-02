SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of charging towards law enforcement with a metal bedframe held over his head and a deputy who shot the suspect were both identified Tuesday, authorities said.

Santo Marac, 45, was arraigned Monday in the hospital on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal threats and resisting arrest with violence, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a release.

Benjamin Blake, who has been with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for about a year and a half, was identified as the deputy who shot the suspect, according to authorities. He is currently assigned as a patrol deputy at the Rancho San Diego substation.

The shooting occurred last Wednesday around 7:23 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Barcelona Street.

Authorities responded to the location after a report of a man who had picked up a bedframe and threatened to kill another roommate. When they arrived on scene, deputies found the suspect in the bathroom of the home, police said.

“He was still armed with the metal bedframe and held it in front of him pointed at the deputies. He refused to exit the bathroom and made rambling statements including telling deputies to ‘shoot,'” Sharki said.

Deputies repeatedly asked the suspect to drop the metal bedframe for about 15 minutes, but he refused and a taser was deployed, per SDPD.

The taser did not affect the suspect, who then ran out of the bathroom and charged towards deputies in the hallway with the metal bedframe held over his head in both hands, Sharki said. That’s when a deputy fired his firearm, striking the suspect who fell to the ground.

Marac was taken to a hospital and is in stable but serious condition, police confirmed. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.