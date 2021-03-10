Suspect denies charges from shootout seen during live FOX 5 report

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man accused of getting into a shootout last week with a police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and other charges.

The shooting could be seen playing out in the background of an unrelated live report on FOX 5 San Diego.

Daniel Quiroz, 29, is charged in connection with the March 1 shooting near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive. No one was injured in the shooting, though a bystander was struck by a stray bullet.

Police said the bystander was unharmed because the slug was deflected by an eyeglasses case he was carrying in his back pocket.

San Diego Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn saw Quiroz allegedly commit a traffic violation near First Avenue and Harbor Drive about 7 p.m. and followed the suspect’s vehicle, pulling it over near the intersection where the shootout unfolded, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

Suspecting that Quiroz might be intoxicated, Horn asked him to step out of his car for a sobriety evaluation, according to the lieutenant.

Quiroz did so, but then allegedly pulled a gun, prompting Horn to open fire, Brown said. During the subsequent shootout, the officer retreated and took cover behind his cruiser. A short time later, Quiroz came out with his hands up and was taken into custody.

Quiroz, who faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a semi- automatic firearm on a peace officer and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, remains in custody without bail.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.