Police search for suspect who broke a window at Rockin’ Baja Lobster. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A suspect broke into a restaurant in Old Town Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in around 5 a.m. reporting that an individual had forcefully entered Rockin’ Baja Lobster, located at 3890 Twiggs St.

Authorities say the surveillance video at the restaurant shows a suspect breaking in through a patio window.

A suspect has not yet been found or arrested, SDPD said. A suspect description has not been provided at this time.

The amount of property damage and/or any other losses experienced by the restaurant have not yet been determined.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.