A fire breaks out during a standoff between a shooting suspect and San Diego police in an Encanto home on Aug. 28, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — The suspect in a shooting that exchanged gunfire with San Diego police Monday night has been barricaded in an Encanto home.

Officers responded to reports for a shooting on the 500 block of Iona Drive near the intersection of Market Street and Akins Avenue around 8:45 p.m. As of 10 p.m., a heavy police presence remains in the area surrounding the house, including SWAT officers and a helicopter.

SDPD says the suspect could be in possession a long gun. Just before 10:10 p.m., the suspect also appeared to set a fire in the home. FOX 5 crews reported hearing gunshots erupt right before the flames became visible.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was dispatched to the scene. Injuries in the shooting and fire have not been disclosed at this time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area around the scene. The perimeter is shown below in a map posted by SDPD to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Photo of impacted area surrounding the Encanto shooting.

For those that live around the scene, SDPD is asking people to stay in the house and take cover.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.