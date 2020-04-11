Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in Imperial Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Imperial Beach, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

San Diego resident Diego Rodriguez, 18, was dropped off around 12:45 a.m. Friday at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., Seiver said.

“The cause of death is a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death is homicide,” he said.

Chula Vista Police Department conducted the investigation until locating a crime scene in the 400 block of 7th Street in the city of Imperial Beach.

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and were later able to identify

19-year-old Johnnathan Riebeling as the shooting suspect.

Riebeling was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for one count of murder, Seiver said.

Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is being asked to call them at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200.