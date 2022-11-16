San Diego police investigate the shooting death of a man on Adobe Falls Road in Del Cerro on Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo Credit: On.Scene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.

Alejandro Madrid, 41, was identified as a suspect in the case of Walter Bailey’s death during the investigation, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. On Nov. 10, authorities located Madrid at 38000 Rosecrans Street, where he was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and a controlled substance. Five days later, he was charged with one count of murder.

The deadly shooting occurred on Oct. 16 around 12:48 p.m., when police received a welfare check call of a man down in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to SDPD. Upon arrival, residents told officers they had heard a possible gunshot that caused a wound to the victim’s upper body.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Bailey, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.