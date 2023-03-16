SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of a string of sexual assaults and gropings over a nearly two-month period, the San Diego Police Department announced.

Iniabasi Udom, 18, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, sexual battery and indecent exposure and was booked into San Diego County Jail, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

Seven cases of the same person groping women or exposing himself to them were reported between Jan 2 and Feb. 17 in the University City area, police said. In February, police reached out to public for help in identifying the suspect, who they said was targeting female joggers near the UTC mall.

Officials said five of the alleged incidents happened in the areas near 8100 Via Kino, 7900 Caminito Dia, Nobel Drive and Regents Road, 9100 Judicial Drive and 4000 Palmilla Drive.

After investigators received tips from the community and other law enforcement agencies, gathered witness statements and collected evidence, SDPD identified Udom as a possible suspect.

On Thursday morning, Udom was spotted near his home and taken into custody by SDPD officers, Sharki said.

A search warrant was conducted on Udom’s home and vehicle to gather more evidence, according to police.

Of the seven alleged incidents, one case rose to the level of felony sexual assault and the others are being investigated as misdemeanors, Sharki said.

Udom is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, jail records show.