This is the area of a potential hate crime attack that took place in 2021. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a potential 2021 hate crime against an 81-year-old Asian man, authorities said Thursday.

The attack occurred on Dec. 17, 2021 when the victim, identified as Mark Sanouvong, was on a morning walk around the Lincoln Park neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say Sanouvong was walking southbound past Porter North Elementary School on South 47th Street and Franklin Avenue when he was severely attacked. SDPD explained that the assault spilled into the middle of South 47th Street and Ocean View Boulevard, bringing traffic in the area to a halt.

After an extensive investigation, 35-year-old Jesus Baucer has been identified as the suspect in this potential hate crime attack, SDPD said. Authorities say Baucer was already in custody on unrelated charges and currently remains in custody.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.