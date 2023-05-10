OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities arrested a suspect connected to the shooting of an e-bike rider Tuesday in the Oceanside area, police said.

Jesus Castaneda, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop near the 3300 block of College Boulevard, Jennifer Atenza with the Oceanside Police Department said in a news release.

An officer recovered a firearm believed to be used in the shooting as well as an e-bike that matched the description of the one the suspect was seen riding from the scene, according to police. Castaneda was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm, Atenza confirmed.

The shooting occurred Tuesday around 10:06 p.m. near the 3500 block of College Boulevard.

Officers found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the foot, per police. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to immediately contact the

Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900 or dial 9-1-1 for emergency response.