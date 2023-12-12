VISTA, Calif. — More than three pounds of cocaine, a firearm, ammunition, cash and a mortar tube used for setting off illegal fireworks were seized at a home in Vista, authorities said.

The bust occurred Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of North Citrus Ave. after reports of explosions and illegal fireworks being set off in the area, Sgt. Adam Milligan with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

A man was arrested after an illegal fireworks investigation in Vista on Dec. 12, 2023. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Over the past several months, the sheriff’s department received numerous complaints about illegal activity at the location.

Authorities on Tuesday contacted and detained 19 people at the home on North Citrus Ave.

Gillermo Vargas, 34, was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and cocaine possession, per SDSO.

Vargas, who was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, is being held on $500,000 bail.