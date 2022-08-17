OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 25-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a vehicle passenger in North County was arrested Thursday, police said.

Vincente Huerta, of Oceanside, was arrested in Mexico, Jennifer Atenza with the Oceanside Police Department stated in a press release. Oceanside detectives brought the suspect into custody to be booked on suspicion of 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco’s murder.

The deadly shooting happened around 11:44 a.m. on June 4 at Bush Street and Archer Street in Oceanside’s East Side Capistrano neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities initially received a call about Pacheco having difficulty breathing, when officers noticed she had actually suffered a single gunshot wound to her upper body, Atenza said.

The victim was taken to Tri-City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives discovered the victim and her friends were involved in an argument with the suspect before the shooting. Police said as the vehicle drove off, the shooter shot at the rear of the vehicle, striking Pacheco.