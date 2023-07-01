SAN DIEGO — A suspect is in custody following the shooting death of a 35-year-old man in the City Heights neighborhood earlier this week.

The incident took place in front of a residence on the 3200 block of 40th Street Tuesday around 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, identified as Cedrick Deshawn Cruz, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

SDPD conducted a preliminary investigation, learning Cruz was confronted by the suspect in front of the residence before he was shot. The suspect reportedly fled the area on foot prior to the arrival of police.

SDPD Homicide Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. Authorities say detectives developed information that a man named Michael Hall, 20, was the allegedly the suspect in this case.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Hall’s arrest and he was taken into custody by the Glendale Police Department in Arizona on Friday, SDPD confirmed. Homicide Detectives are working to extradite Hall to San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.