Police vehicles are pictured on the scene of a Halloween party shooting in San Diego. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a house party shooting in the College East neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 when police responded to a call reporting a man was shot at a residence in the 6200 block of Pembroke Drive, the San Diego Police Department said.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm. Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and survived the shooting.

Detectives from the Eastern Division responded to investigate the incident and later identified Leonardo Campos as the suspected shooter, according to SDPD.

Officers with the SDPD’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at Campos’ apartment in Chula Vista on Wednesday and took the suspect into custody without incident, authorities said.

Detectives searched the apartment and located additional evidence, SDPD said. Campos was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Belz at (858) 495-7929 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.