SAN DIEGO — A suspect in Tuesday’s deadly shooting outside of the San Diego Central Library has been arrested, authorities said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kenneth Cheney on suspicion of killing one person and wounding another, Lt. Jud Campbell with San Diego Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Cheney is in the process of being booked into San Diego County Jail, according to SDPD. He is expected to face multiple charges related to the shooting, including murder, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:17 p.m. outside the Central Library at 330 Park Boulevard in the East Village neighborhood, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds in the plaza in front of the library.

“Based on preliminary information gathered, it appears there was an altercation at the entrance of the library where a group of people, including the victims, confronted the suspect over a stolen backpack,” Campbell said. “During this confrontation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victims striking them.”

The man who died in the shooting, identified as 20-year-old Trey Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD confirmed. The other victim, a 24-year-old man whose identity has not been released at this time, was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.