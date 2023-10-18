CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a deadly shooting in Chula Vista, authorities said.

Kai Espinoza, 20, turned himself in to police and was placed under arrest, Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department said in a news release.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at a mobile home community, Brentwood Park, at 1100 Industrial Blvd., according to police. The caller who reported the shooting said they saw a white Jeep leave the area.

Police say the two shooting victims, a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, were in the Jeep and able to flag down a police officer at the intersection of Broadway and Palomar Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they took the man and boy to a hospital. Police confirmed the 21-year-old died due to his injuries while the 17-year-old was listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, detectives identified Espinoza, a Brentwood Park resident, as the shooting suspect and made their way to his home. Police also contacted SWAT, the UAS (Drone) Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team due to the nature of the incident and the weapons involved.

All occupants of the home complied with commands from officers to exit, but Espinoza was not there at that time, police said. Authorities, however, gathered evidence at the scene.

On Wednesday afternoon, Espinoza turned himself in to police and was arrested, Molina said.

Anyone with information on this case, or who can provide additional evidence, is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.

The names of the shooting victims are being withheld pending notification from their families.