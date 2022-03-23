CORONADO, Calif. — A 30-year-old San Diego resident was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a dog multiple times in Coronado, police announced Wednesday.

The suspect, who is currently in jail on an unrelated case, was booked for animal cruelty, the City of Coronado Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post.

Police said they received a call last summer of a dog that was found severely hurt in the roadway in the Cays. Detective Danielle Adams was able to transport the dog to emergency veterinary services, where it was revealed that the lab-mix had been stabbed multiple times.

“The dog was microchipped and that information ultimately led us to the person who was last seen with the dog,” Coronado police stated. “Our officers have worked diligently on this case, and we are happy to announce that Detective Danielle Adams made an arrest last week.”

According to police, Adams has since reported that the dog has made a full recovery and is now in the care of its rightful owner.