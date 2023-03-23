A person was found dead near Star Lodge in Vista in January 2023, sheriffs said. (Photo: Sideo)

VISTA, Calif. — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in front of Star Lodge in Vista, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Brian Zarate was taken into custody and booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder. The time and date of his arrest was not announced.

Zarate is suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Oscar Rodriguez around midnight on Jan. 5, 2022. The victim was found in front of 1900 West Vista Way and pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police.

The department says the motivation and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.