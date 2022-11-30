A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that took place on Interstate 5 near Carlsbad on Sept. 18, said the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. when a 23-year-old female was driving a silver Nissan Sentra in the #2 lane of I-5 northbound, just south of Poinsettia Lane. CHP said the woman was struck from behind by the driver of black Jeep Wrangler, who fled the scene.

The female driver was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital with major, non-life threating injuries and the scene was investigated by CHP.

Trevor Daniel Johnson, 30, was located by authorities CHP officials from Oceanside Area Investigation Unit at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base and arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several charges, including felony hit-and-run.

CHP said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.