Stanley Stephens (Escondido Police Department)

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing 71-year-old man from Escondido, police announced.

On Aug. 13, Stanley Stephens was reported missing from his home, Escondido Police Department said in a news release. Stephens was known to be an avid walker near his home on North Broadway.

Police worked with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s search and rescue team to conduct a search in the surrounding area, but were unable to locate the missing man, who police believe was the victim of foul play.

Upon further investigation, detectives identified Eduardo Zamora, 32, as a possible suspect in Stephen’s disappearance, police said. Zamora was arrested on September 5 on suspicion of murder.

Eduardo Zamora (Escondido Police Department)

Stephens has still not been found and is believed to be dead, Escondido police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4444 or leave an anonymous tip at 760-743-TIPS (8477).