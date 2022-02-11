Suspect arrested in case of man found dead on Little Italy sidewalk

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the case of a man found dead on a Little Italy sidewalk earlier this week.

The man’s body was found wrapped in a blanket Tuesday at the heart of the busy neighborhood, on West Grape Street near India Street. The victim was discovered around 9 a.m. but detectives determined he was likely attacked hours earlier and left there to die, according to a San Diego Police Department news release.

As they looked into the case, police identified 52-year-old William Keeton as a suspect in the murder, SDPD said. They found and arrested him on nearby Beech Street Thursday afternoon. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and violating his probation.

The victim in the killing has been identified, but police have not released the man’s name publicly because his family has not been located and notified, officials said. He was 57 years old and believed to be homeless at the time of the killing, as was Keeton, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.