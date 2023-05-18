SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of vandalizing vehicles across several communities was arrested Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department announced.

According to police, 23-year-old Gianluca Abitianeves was arrested on suspicion of 17 counts of felony vandalism after witnesses reportedly saw him pry the side mirrors off 17 vehicles. The witnesses called 911 and Abitianeves was arrested at the scene.

Abitianeves is believed to have damaged anywhere between 30 to 50 vehicles in the University City and La Jolla communities from May 12 to May 16.

Since the arrest, nearly a dozen additional vandalism cases have surfaced, police said. Some cases involved a single vehicle being damaged while others involved multiple vandalisms.

In each case, the same type of vandalism was committed with the side mirror being pried from the vehicle.

Investigators believe as many as 50 vehicles may have been damaged during the vandalism spree, with repair costs ranging from a few hundred dollars up to $3,000, depending on the make and model of the vehicle, SDPD said.

Police have asked any possible victims, witnesses or anyone who may have video evidence to call 619-531-2000 or file a police report online here.

You may also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.