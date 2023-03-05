SAN DIEGO — A man was taken into custody after a short standoff with police on Sunday, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said a call came in reporting that two men got into an argument at the El Paisa Mexican Grill on Imperial Avenue around 3:30 a.m. One of them allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the other individual.

The person who reportedly had the gun pointed at him fled the restaurant, according to authorities.

Responding officers cleared the establishment and had a brief standoff with the suspect before arresting him.

There was no weapon recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.