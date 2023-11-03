RAMONA, Calif. — A suspect was arrested by authorities early Friday after authorities launched a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a Ramona man in his home last month, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Sean Hawksworth, a 24-year-old Ramona resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder in the death of 26-year-old Eduardo Aguilar Alba.

Alba was found dead in his home on Oct. 20, 2023 around 5 p.m. According to SDSO, his brother reported his body after discovering him unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene. After an initial examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, the preliminary cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner was ruled a homicide.

In the course of the investigation, detectives identified Hawksworth as a suspect in the case. On Friday, deputies executed a search warrant of his residence, which SDSO says led to his arrest.

Authorities did not disclose what evidence led them to the 24-year-old as a suspect in the case or what was discovered in the search of his home.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time, according to SDSO.

“Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the facts of the case,” the department said in a release on Friday.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.