EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon police are investigating after a string of attempted burglaries Saturday evening, the department announced.

Police began receiving 9-1-1 calls about the incident in the 800 block of Elizabeth Way around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 19.

According to El Cajon police, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Domonick Medlock, had allegedly tried to forcefully enter at least four homes in the block.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect as he was attempting to flee, El Cajon police said. After a short foot chase, officers caught the suspect and detained him.

In the course of their on-scene investigation, officers located three separate female victims who reported similar encounters with the suspect.

According to police, the suspect allegedly grabbed onto the women and tried to push his way into their residence. At least one of the women reported being punched in the neck by Medlock, ECPD said.

Officers then identified a fourth victim down the block, according to the department — a father who was at home with his children. Authorities said the suspect attempted to enter his residence, however, he was chased out by the father with a wooden rod.

Medlock, a San Francisco native who appeared to be homeless at the time of his arrest, was booked into a Vista Detention Facility. He could face multiple felony charges including kidnapping with the intent to commit rape and burglary.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.